Eliahu Behruz Yusian, researcher of Persian societies and a panelist for Channel 12 News, was recently interviewed by social media star Ido Givoni and proposed that high school education should include a mandatory self-defense course, which would be part of their final grade.

According to his plan, a high school diploma would only be granted to those who have reached certain goals in the self-defense course.

"As a precondition for finishing school, you should be required to take five credits worth of self-defense courses. If you want to have a high school diploma, you need a first dan in judo or karate."

If someone says that they are less than interested in combat training, he will not be able to get a diploma. You need to change your DNA. You are a student, not a sheep. You need to change the way Jewish youth thinks. Jewish youth need to be prepared," he declared.