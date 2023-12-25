נתניהו ביקר בעזה: "לא מפסיקים, המלחמה נמשכת עד הסוף" רועי אברהם, לע"מ

Prime Minister Netanyahu who visited the north of the Gaza Strip today, met with numerous soldiers, among them Rabbi Ori Sadan, the Rabbi of the Oz Vehadar congregation in Petah Tikva.

Rabbi Sadan commented that he had five children in the army, as well as son-in-laws involved in the war. "My wife is coordinating all of this," he told the Prime Minister. "As far as she is concerned, we can stay until a decisive victory."

He added that his daughter is also pushing her husband to stay "Until they surrender, until a decisive victory, and not a minute before."

Another soldier told the Prime Minister: "As far as we are concerned, stopping the war now is to let things go back to where they were. We need to finish what we started."

Another soldier commented: "Every day we find more tunnels, more munitions, and we have engagements every day. As far as I am concerned, I have been here since October 7th and am ready to do anything to protect the nation so that something like this never happens again."

The Prime Minister heard from other soldiers that their motivation is high and despite missing home they feel the importance of the times. "There is something about us being in a situation that lets us feel like 'the time is right'. We are at a historic moment of opportunity to defeat those who do not want a state of Israel. As far as we are concerned, we the reservists who left everything and came to enlist for the state, already to stay here until the end, until the war ends and ends in a decisive victory."