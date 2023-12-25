Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with Deputy Chief of General Staff Amir Baram, visited IDF soldiers stationed in northern Gaza today (Monday) to receive a briefing from the commanders in the field on the progress in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

“I have two things to tell you: firstly we will do everything to protect your safety, your lives. We want to complete this mission but we want to protect you as much as possible,” Netanyahu told the soldiers he met.

He added, “Secondly, we are not stopping. Anyone who talks about stopping — no. We are not stopping. This war will continue until the end. Until we finish them. No less than that."

“I know that you have left your families and that the families are supportive, that is something mighty, that is power, that is the key to victory,” the prime minister stated.

Following his visit to the forces in the field in northern Gaza, Netanyahu addressed the weekly Likud faction meeting, during which he stated that the soldiers he met "all asked me only one thing: that we not stop and continue on until the end."

"We will not stop, we will keep fighting and we will intensify the fighting in the coming days. It will be a long battle and it is not close to the end. We need patience, cohesion, unity, and willingness to stick to the mission," Netanyahu said.