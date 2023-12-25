matan bar noi matan bar noi

An educational seminar arranged by a Jewish organization in England and held in Birmingham displayed a video from the organization Breaking the Silence.

Natan Bar Noi, who returned a few days ago from his position as a division commander in a combat unit in Gaza, was present at the event at a representative of the Zionist Union, and decided to speak his mind.

He pushed his way onto the stage and began to tell the assembly his version of the events in the video.

"While Israel is fighting a Nazi enemy, and everyday we lose our best sons, because we are fighting for human rights, they are busy with lies instead of fighting,” he accused.

“Shame on you. You should see the video of what Hamas did, and what they are doing in Gaza. They are Nazis.”

After a few seconds, ushers at the event removed him from the room by force.