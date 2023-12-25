Unit 360 is a unit of the IDF that has worked since October 7 in the collecting, identifying, and burying of the bodies of those murdered during the Hamas massacre. Due to the devastating numbers of bodies they work with, they currently lack multiple urgently needed recourses and equipment.

One of the vital things they need is a command post. A command post uses a combination of human and information resources to locate missing persons and would have made a crucial difference in their search now, instead of their current arduous on-foot process.

It’s a huge expense, at 300,000 NIS, approximately $80,000, but after October 7, they know that there is no way they can do without it.

When any future search comes up, the command post will help them save lives before it’s too late, and cut down the search time for the bodies, so that the bodies don’t go through the disgrace of remaining unburied, and families can get the closure of receiving their loved ones' bodies.

