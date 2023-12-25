The medical campus of the University of Warsaw has decided to reinstate a student who caused controversy with anti-Israel statements.

The student carried a poster with the words 'Keep the world clean" next to a picture of a person throwing an Israeli flag in a dustbin.

Many have claimed the sign is antisemitic, something that eventually drew a limited apology from Marie Andersen, the student in question.

"Under a pro-Palestine protest on the 21st of October in Warsaw, I carried a sign that contained the flag of Israel which was merely to represent the Israeli government and their actions towards innocent Palestinians. This was not an expression to any person of Jewish background or religion. The meaning behind the poster was also expressed in an interview conducted during the protest and it is unfortunate that the social media has misrepresented my intent. Antisemitism or hate towards any religion has no place in this world. Neither has killings of any civilian on either side of any conflict. I sincerely apologize to anyone who has been hurt or offended by this case. I would also like to apologize to the pro-Palestinian environment for the damage this misconception have had on the movement," she wrote.

The university and social media networks have stated that they are investigating claims of anti-Israel statements by Andersen.