Naim Qassem, second-in-command of the Hezbollah terror organization, warned this week that the terror organization will "respond with force" if Israel escalates its attacks on southern Lebanon, Israel Hayom reported.

According to Qassem, there are still delegations from Western nations clarifying if Hezbollah intends to expand the fighting or not, and whether Hezbollah will remain in southern Lebanon near the Israeli border, or if another solution will be found.

Since October 7, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets towards Israel, forcing Israel to respond to the fire. Around 20% of Hezbollah's launches have landed within Lebanese territory, while others were intercepted, fell in open areas, or caused injuries and damage within Israeli territory.

According to Israel Hayom, a senior Hezbollah official said that Israel must "stop the aggression against Gaza, first of all. The war in the south is a consequence of the aggression against Gaza. Its continuation is connected to the continuation of the Israeli aggression. If Israel expands is aggression, then we will take revenge. The threats from Israel, America, or any other country do not affect us."

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has also threatened that when they begin to move, all of the fronts on the pro-Israeli axis will move together with them.

"If Israel goes to war on Lebanon, then the entire opposition fleet will act at once," promised one of the Lebanese sheikhs affiliated with the terror organization.

According to Lebanese media, Hezbollah "sent more than one message regarding its willingness to escalate. It could be that the attempted attack on the Karish gas rig was the most prominent statement of this."

Other sources said that this message is similar to the three UAVs that Hezbollah launched prior to the start of negotiations on the maritime border last year.