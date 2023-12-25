Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar spoke out for the first time since Hamas savagely attacked Israel on October 7, clarifying that a prisoner swap to free the hostages is not on the table right now.

In a message sent to Hamas leaders outside Gaza, Sinwar clarified that Izz ad-Din al-Qassam, Hamas' military arm, will not cave to the "conditions of the occupation."

According to the Monday report on Al Jazeera, Sinwar expressed in his message his "appreciation" for the residents of Gaza and the fact that they sacrifice themselves and express courage and solidarity.

Sinwar also wrote that the Hamas troops are waging an "unprecedented battle against the forces of the Israeli occupation," and stressed the high number of Israeli casualties: "One-third of them were killed, another third were injured, and a third are disabled forever," he said, claiming that 5,000 soldiers and commanders were attacked.

According to Sinwar, Hamas' army has "destroyed the occupation's army," and is "on the way to crushing them - and we will not cave to their conditions."