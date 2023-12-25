Magen David Adom (MDA) is mourning the death of Itamar Shemen, who fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.

Shemen, a resident of Lapid, served as an IDF soldier and MDA volunteer paramedic. He left behind his parents and two sisters and was buried on Sunday in the Military Cemetery in Modiin.

Itamar was recruited into the IDF paramedic course with the aim of performing an important role and saving lives.

During his training, Itamar completed shifts on MDA MICUs and, once qualified as a paramedic, made sure to volunteer on shifts at MDA stations, saving many lives. Even while he was fighting in Gaza as part of the “Iron Swords” war, Itamar volunteered on MDA MICUs during the short breaks that he had at home.

MDA Paramedic and school friend Denis Savchenko eulogized him: “It’s difficult for me to talk about Itamar in the past tense. He was a warm-hearted, positive, and smiley person who always supported his patients and made the patients trust him, even in the most difficult moments. He cared deeply, was very attentive to his patients, and had a huge heart. He saved many people’s lives – both in MDA and in his role in the IDF. He entered the world of medicine because he dreamt of serving in a significant role, even while in uniform."

MDA Paramedic Lihi Golan added: “Itamar was always an optimist and smiling. Two weeks ago, when he was on a short break from the fighting in Gaza, he came to the station for a shift and never passed up an opportunity to give to those in need. He had an amazing way with his patients, who loved him and knew they could trust him. May his memory be blessed."

MDA Ayalon Region Manager Efi Bar eulogized: “Magen David Adom and the IDF have lost a soldier and Paramedic who wanted to help and save lives, wherever he was. We mourn his loss and send his family and loved ones our condolences at this difficult hour. He will be missed by us all. May his memory be blessed."