The Druze "Nur" restaurant, located in the Druze village of Julis in northern Israel, has provided thousands of free packaged meals to evacuees and IDF soldiers, on a voluntary basis.

In order to ensure that the restaurant is appropriate for the IDF soldiers and religious evacuees, Asma, an IDF widow and the restaurant's owner, requested to kasher (make kosher - ed.) the site, so that she would be able to provide kosher food.

Approximately one month ago, Asma turned to the office of Deputy Minister Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism), asking for help with the necessary process.

Maklev's office contacted the Chief Rabbinate and helped Asma with everything necessary throughout the process, until the process of making the restaurant kosher was complete.

After the process was complete, Maklev visited the restaurant, meeting Asma and leaders of the Druze community in Julis.

Asma thanked Maklev for his help, saying, "The kashering of this place is a process which we requested for the benefit of the soldiers. We will happily swap the entire menu, so that we will be able to feed our soldiers, who keep kosher. This is historic, and it is thanks to you."

Moved, Maklev responded, "You are benefiting the soldiers, who will be able to eat here without worries."

Blessing those present with success, he added, "These good deeds will accompany you. And may we have quiet days, blessing, and success in this place."