The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose 1.5 centimeters between Sunday and Monday, while Monday morning saw the last vestiges of the recent rainstorms, and forecasters predict that the rest of the week will see sunny, pleasant weather.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures, and light local rainfall limited mostly to the morning.

Tuesday will be pleasant, with an additional slight rise bringing temperatures to higher than seasonal average. In northern Israel, there will be harsh eastern winds.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures above seasonal average. In northern Israel and in the mountains, there will be strong eastern winds, with gusts of up to 55 kilometers per hour. Beginning in the afternoon, there may be local rainfall, especially in southern and eastern Israel.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures above seasonal average. There may be local rainfall, mostly in southern and eastern Israel.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures above average for the season.