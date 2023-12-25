Ahead of the next stage in the war in the Gaza Strip, Israel stands at a critical crossroads at the northern border, and the prediction is that since the word has been accepted that there is no way to return to the conditions on the border before October 7th, there is an actual chance for a diplomatic solution.

According to a report in Maariv, there is a growing prediction in Israel that if an agreement with Lebanon is not reached in the near future, it is very possible that they will have to fight within Lebanese territory. This is due to an understanding that only a move such as that will push Lebanon into a corner from which it will have no choice but to agree to an arrangement regarding the border with Israel.

At the beginning of the war, the cabinet decided not to open a front in the north while the attention was focused on Gaza.

\However, the move to the next stage of the war, and the possibility that many reservists will be released, and those who have already been released can return refreshed to the north, is present in IDF discussions and assessments ahead of the possibility of a war on the northern border.