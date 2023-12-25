Maersk, the world’s second-largest container line, said on Sunday it is preparing to resume shipping through the Red Sea, thanks to a new multi-national maritime task force to protect vessels from attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen, Bloomberg reported.

“We are currently working on plans for the first vessels to make the transit and for this to happen as soon as operationally possible,” the company said in an advisory.

“While doing so, ensuring the safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and our number one priority in handling the challenging situation in the Red Sea/Gulf of Aden area,” it added.

Maersk, alongside German transport company Hapag-Lloyd, announced earlier this month it would be pausing all container shipments through the Red Sea until further notice and send them on a detour around Africa.

Maersk’s decision came one day after the Houthis claimed they carried out a military operation against a Maersk container vessel, directly hitting it with a drone, but did not provide evidence for the claim.

In its Sunday statement, Maersk said that the creation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a maritime task force set up by the US and allies, is “most welcome news for the entire industry.” The US and its allies say they are considering possible military action against the Houthis, which are backed by Iran.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin officially announced the creation of Operation Prosperity Guardian last week.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said a total of more than 20 countries have agreed to participate in the new US-led coalition.

Maersk stressed on Sunday that, while resuming transit in the Red Sea, “the overall risk is not eliminated in the area.” The company said it would “not hesitate” to re-evaluate the safety situation for its vessels and employees.

The announcement came amid rising tensions in the region, as the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have upped their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the Israel-Hamas was on October 7.

Recently, the Houthi rebels threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the Gaza Strip.