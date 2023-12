The IDF on Monday morning cleared for publication the names of two soldiers who fell in Gaza.

- Master Sergeant (res.) Nitai Meisels, 30, from Rehovot, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant Rani Tamir, 20, from Ganei Am, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, a soldier was seriously injured in the same incident in which Sergeant Rani Tamir fell.