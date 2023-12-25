A spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Sunday that a missile from a US battleship targeting Yemen's naval forces in the Red Sea exploded near a Gabon-owned ship, Reuters reported.

"The Red Sea will be a burning arena if the US and its allies continue their bullying. Countries bordering the Red Sea must realize the reality of the dangers that threaten their national security," the spokesperson, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, warned.

The incident comes amid rising tensions in the region, as the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have upped their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the Israel-Hamas was on October 7.

Recently, the Houthi rebels threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

Two days later, the Houthis launched a land-based cruise missile towards a Norwegian commercial tanker vessel.

A senior Houthi official then warned cargo ships in the Red Sea to avoid traveling toward “occupied Palestinian territories”.

Last week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin officially announced the creation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the international force operating against the Houthi attacks.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said a total of more than 20 countries have agreed to participate in the new US-led coalition.

On Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that Houthi rebels fired two ballistic missiles into international shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

It noted that the attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17.