Economy Minister Nir Barkat on Sunday evening fired back at Minister Benny Gantz, after Gantz responded to Barkat’s criticism of the government’s conduct vis-à-vis the war in Gaza.

Barkat chose to ignore Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's response to his comments and focused his response on the chairman of the National Unity Party, saying, "Unfortunately, Benny Gantz is still captive to the wrong concept that he is one of its forefathers."

"It is precisely from him that I would expect to learn modesty and listen to constructive criticism and understand that the lives of our soldiers are more important than the lives of the Gazans," Barkat said.

Earlier, Gantz criticized Barkat’s comments before the Cabinet meeting, when Barkat said the war in Gaza is being conducted incorrectly and claimed that Israel is being “too benevolent and too considerate”.

Gantz said in response, "The soldiers of the IDF act with courage and determination - from the land, from the air and from the sea, in order to protect the citizens of Israel and its sovereignty. They receive all the necessary measures, and the operational activity in the field has extensive and accurate air coverage, with unprecedented strengths."

"Especially at this time, government ministers and all public leaders are expected to act responsibly in their statements, and not make unsubstantiated statements that harm the resilience of Israeli society as a whole, and the families of the fighters in particular," Gantz added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier also responded to Barkat’s criticism.

"Citizens of Israel, we are intensifying the war in the Gaza Strip. We will continue to fight until absolute victory over Hamas. This is the only way to return our hostages, eliminate Hamas, and ensure that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel," the Prime Minister stated.

Netanyahu added. "This will take time, but we are united – the soldiers, the people and the Government. We are united and determined to fight until the end."

He concluded, "The war has a price, a very heavy price in the lives of our heroic soldiers, and we will do everything to safeguard the lives of our soldiers. However, there is one thing we will not do: We will not stop until we achieve victory."