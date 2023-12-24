Israel is discussing the possibility of exiling the Hamas leadership as part of a solution to ending the war in Gaza, as reported on Kan News.

According to the report, Israeli officials said that this possibility has recently been discussed among the political and security echelons.

A source familiar with the details of the discussions said that there is currently no concrete proposal on the table, but this is a possibility that is being considered, provided that it does not harm the goal set by the cabinet – reducing the governmental and military capabilities of Hamas in Gaza.

"Displacing the Hamas leadership abroad does not contradict the goals of the war. There are quite a few countries that can take them in, for example, Qatar," said a political source.

France reported last week that a secret document prepared by a think tank in Riyadh outlines a plan to end the crisis in Gaza. In addition to transferring the "military and security leaders of Hamas" to Algeria, the document proposes to deploy an Arab force to maintain peace in Gaza.