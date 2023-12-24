The Sefardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, called on those in his lesson to pray for the return of the hostages.

"A few parents and family members from the Hostages Families Forum came to, they all came to me, they asked that everyone pray and not forget the hostages," the Rabbi said during his weekly lecture in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Yosef insisted that the Torah-observant public must not stop praying for their return and even elaborated on which Psalms to recite every day after prayers.

"We need to pray for them, not to forget them. I remind you, everyone, to continue reciting Psalms every day after prayers, three or four chapters at least, for them to return to their homes alive, well, and in peace as fast as possible and at the lowest possible price."

Later, Rabbi Yosef recited the prayers for the IDF soldiers who are fighting in the Gaza Strip and on the northern border and for the hostages being held by Hamas.