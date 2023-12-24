Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Sunday published an address in which he responded to criticism from within his cabinet.

"Citizens of Israel, we are intensifying the war in the Gaza Strip. We will continue to fight until absolute victory over Hamas. This is the only way to return our hostages, eliminate Hamas, and ensure that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel," the Prime Minister stated.

Netanyahu added: "This will take time, but we are united – the soldiers, the people and the Government. We are united and determined to fight until the end."

He concluded: "The war has a price, a very heavy price in the lives of our heroic soldiers, and we will do everything to safeguard the lives of our soldiers. However, there is one thing we will not do: We will not stop until we achieve victory."

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu's Economy Minister, Nir Barkat, criticized the policy of the government towards Hamas.

He began by saying: "This is a painful morning for all of us. I send my condolences and a firm embrace to the families of the soldiers who fell over the past night.

I am concerned. To my disappointment, we are too benevolent and too considerate. It is unacceptable that we endanger our soldiers and send them, exposed, into all manner of buildings that we have not bombed beforehand," Barkat continued.

He added: "Giving in to every external pressure, even to our best friends, is a serious error for which we pay heavily. Our responsibility as the government of Israel is, first and foremost, to care for Israel's essential interests. We must not give in to any pressure."