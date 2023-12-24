An Israeli official confirmed that Egypt has proposed a new deal to release hostages, according to which, in the first stage, Israel will stop the fighting for at least two or three weeks, and Hamas would release 40 hostages in return for 120 terrorists.

According to the initiative, in the second stage, a professional government will be established in the Gaza Strip consisting of Hamas and Fatah members, and the bodies of IDF soldiers will be released.

In the third stage, Israel will announce the end of the war, the IDF will leave the Gaza Strip, and the terror organizations will release the remaining hostages.

The official noted that Israel rejected the proposal.