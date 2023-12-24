The IDF cleared for publication on Sunday evening that Major (Res.) Aryeh Rein, 39, from Mismarot, who was an armored corps officer in the 79th Battalion of the 14th Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Over the course of the day, the IDF announced the names of nine additional soldiers who were killed in action:

- Staff sergeant David Bogdanovskyi, 19, from Haifa, fell on Saturday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff sergeant Orel Bashan, 20, from Haifa, fell on Saturday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff sergeant Gal Hershko, 20, from Yiftah, fell on Saturday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff sergeant Itamar Shemen, 21, from Lapid, fell on Saturday in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Master Sergeant (res.) Nadav Issachar Farhi, 30, from Herzliya, fell on Saturday in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

- Master Sergeant (res.) Eliyahu Meir Ohana, 28, from Haifa, fell on Saturday in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant first class (res.) Elyassaf Shoshan, 23, from Jerusalem, fell on Saturday in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

- Sergeant first class (res.) Ohad Ashur, 23, from Kfar Yona, fell on Saturday in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

- Staff Sergeant Roy Elias, 21, from Tzofar. He served in the 'Storm of the Golan' detachment under the 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion. He was killed by an anti-tank missile in Khan Younis.