An intelligence source recently revealed part of a detailed report on Unit 400, which consolidates Iran's extensive overseas terrorist activity and is part of the Quds Force, which is directly controlled by the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Part of the report reveals some of the Iranian operatives who are behind these efforts:

1. Ali Reza Tajiq. An Afghan-Iranian citizen. Born in 1991. Phone Number: 2082218228. Works in Quds Force Unit 400. Tajiq was involved in a failed attack in Georgia in 2022 and, since then, has been under international surveillance.

2. Hosein Rahmani - born in 1979. Phone number: 4170140771, and operative in Quds Force Unit 400. Rahmani is actively involved in enlisting Afghans.

3.Hosein Rahban- DOB: August 23, 1977. Phone 2248871511. He was revealed in the past to have been in charge of the team that attempted to carry out a terror attack in Georgia and has since then been under surveillance.

4. Hamed Abdullahi- commander of the unit for approxamtly a decade. Responsible for failed terrorist bombings in Thailand and India.

Quds Force Unit 400 is responsible for building cover infrastructure and operational infrastructure outside of Iran's borders for all of Quds Forces' operations, including clandestine arms transfers, drug deals, and terrorist activity.

The London-based, Iranian opposition-affiliated Iran International newspaper revealed that Quds Force Unit 400 of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps was responsible for the 2022 failed assassination of Itzik Moshe, an Israeli citizen in Georgia who established an Israel advocacy group in Europe.