The UMK, the Finnish singing competition that selects the contestants for the Eurovision Song Contest, hinted in an Instagram story that due to the war in Gaza, Finland may not participate in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

"The situation in the Middle East is worrying and serious, and it worries us as well. Finland's pre-contest has become an important event that is held regardless of Finland’s participation in Eurovision. Regarding Eurovision, the management of the Finnish Public Broadcasting is receiving updates on the situation and discussing it with the European Broadcasting Union and other Nordic countries," they wrote.

On December 6, the parallel competition in Norway stated that "it has not yet taken a position" regarding Israel's participation.

In addition, Iceland's songwriting body also recently wrote to the state broadcaster in the country a request to withdraw from the singing competition – if Israel participates in it this year.