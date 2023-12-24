A tunnel has been discovered under the Hasidic World Center 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, New York.

The tunnel had been dug for several months at least, as Chabad suspects that several men are responsible for the digging that began during the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to enter a building that was locked.

Others in Chabad claim that the tunnel was dug during the last year by a number of Mexican workers.

Due to the danger to the foundations of the building, it was decided to close the women's section above the tunnel. The diggers hid the dirt and debris in a mikvah that had not been used for years.