MK Matan Kahana (National Unity Party) recounted a conversation he had with Oren and Shira Gahali, the parents of Captain Yarin Gahali, a soldier who was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) today (Sunday), MK Kahana wrote: "Yarin, his parents told me, was killed by the fire of our forces. They have no anger towards their son's soldiers, all they want is to hug them and send them strength to keep fighting."

Kahana quoted the bereaved parents: "Such things happen in war and those who are not there cannot understand what the soldiers go through."

Later in the post, Kahana wrote: "Everything that Yarin did in his life, he completed, whether in his studies, whether in basketball, or in the army. A 'by the book boy,' as his mother called him."

"On the Shabbar of October 7, Yarin's father drove him back to the base. Together with a small force, he went out to fight in Sderot. After eliminating many terrorists, they moved to Kibbutz Nir Oz where they saved many Israelis. One of them even recognized him later and said to him: 'You You saved me.'

"At the shiva, I met Miriam Peretz, who constantly admired the heroism of Yarin and his friends. 'A wonderful generation,' said Miriam and everyone nodded. May Yarin's soul be bound up in the bond of eternal life," Kahana's post concluded.