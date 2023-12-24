The IDF has published the name of another soldier killed in action in the Gaza Strip - staff sergeant Roy Elias, 21, from Tzofar.

He served in the 'Storm of the Golan' detachment, under the 603rd combat engineering battalion.

He was killed by an anti-tank missile in Khan Younis. His funeral will be held today at three o'clock P.M. (Israel time) in Tzofar.

Earlier today, the IDF published the names of eight other soldiers killed in action in Gaza:

David Bogdanovskyi, 19, from Haifa

Orel Bashan, 20, from Haifa

Gal Hershko, 20, from Yiftah

Itamar Shemen, 21, from Lapid

Nadav Issachar Farhi, 30, from Herzliya

Eliyahu Meir Ohana, 28, from Haifa

Elyassaf Shoshan, 23, from Jerusalem

Ohad Ashur, 23, from Kfar Yona

Six more soldiers were seriously injured in various engagements, and their families have been notified.

154 soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the ground offensive into Gaza, 14 of them in the past week alone. A total of 486 IDF soldiers have been killed since the Hamas invasion.