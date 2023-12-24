לוחמי צוות הקרב של גבעתי בחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced that the Givati Brigade has been operating intensely over the past three weeks in Khan Yunis, expanding their operational hold and killing terrorists in close-quarters combat.

"This past week, five terrorists emerged from a tunnel shaft and began to shoot at forces in the area. Soldiers of the Givati Brigade's Reconnaissance Unit rushed the terrorists and eliminated them at close range. Immediately afterward, the forces identified four additional terrorists emerging from a nearby building. The soldiers directed IAF aircraft in a strike on the building that killed the terrorists," the IDF stated.

"In another strike during a raid on buildings in Khan Yunis, an explosive device was detonated against the soldiers. As a result, Staff Sergeant Nir Rafael Kananian and Staff Sergeant Birhanu Kassie, may their memories be a blessing, were killed, and five additional soldiers were injured. The following day, soldiers of the Givati Brigade's Reconnaissance Unit, in cooperation with the Engineering Corps, detonated the booby-trapped buildings where the soldiers were killed," the military said.

