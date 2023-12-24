The war against Hamas in Gaza entered its twelfth week on Saturday, more than two months after Hamas massacred over 1,200 people in southern Israel and took 240 hostages on the morning of October 7, Simchat Torah.

On Sunday morning, the IDF announced that troops have located a weapons compound with dozens of mortar shells and hundreds of grenades embedded inside a civilian building.

Live updates:

Sunday, 10:47 a.m.: Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 10:27 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Sunday, 2:53 a.m.: The Home Front Command stated that, following the report of a suspected entry of a hostile aircraft into northern Israel, the incident has ended.

Sunday, 2:44 a.m.: Sirens were sounded in the Upper Galilee due to a suspected infiltration of hostile aircraft.