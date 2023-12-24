A security source has commented that the IDF is reducing the degree of firepower it is directing at targets throughout the Gaza Strip, according to Walla.

The source explained: "This is true not only for artillery, but also for airstrikes. It is hardly a secret. Hamas counts every bombardment, they report on it on Telegram accounts, and they attempt to create situational assessments of where the IDF is operating, with what level of strength, and what level of fire support."

The source noted that the IDF is working with lower power in Khan Younis over the last two weeks than it invested in attacking Gaza City, due to pressure from America and Europe to shorten the war in Gaza, separate Palestinian civilians from war zones, and increase humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians.

One user commented on the report: "A reduction in firepower and an increase in casualties - coincidence?" Media personality Shimon Riklin commented "An outrage, a disgrace."

Another user noted: "I was wrong when I thought on the 7th of October that we should not change military or state leadership in the middle of a war. We should not allow the criminals who developed this concept to remain in office even another moment, it is costing us in blood."