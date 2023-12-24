תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל דובר צה"ל

תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

תיעוד מחיסול המחבלים דובר צה"ל

IDF troops located weapons compound with dozens of mortar shells and hundreds of grenades embedded inside a civilian building

IDF troops are continuing to operate against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the Gaza Strip. In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops located a Hamas weapons compound inside a civilian structure. Explosive belts adapted for children, dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of grenades, and intelligence documents were found inside the compound, which was located adjacent to schools, a mosque, and a medical clinic.

During IDF activity in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified a number of terrorists that exited a Hamas military compound containing observation assets. The ground forces directed an aerial strike on the compound and the terrorists were killed.

During IDF activity in Jabalya, the troops together with an aircraft and artillery, killed seven terrorists and destroyed four Hamas observation assets distributed in the area.

In addition, during a targeted raid on a military command center in Khan Yunis, IDF soldiers located numerous weapons, including dozens of grenades and explosives.

Over the past day, IDF ground, aerial, and naval forces struck approximately 200 terror targets in the Gaza Strip.