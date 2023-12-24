Opposition leader Yair Lapid calls to increase the efforts to free the hostages, and to use additional leverage, both direct and indirect, against Hamas.

“It is true that we have two goals of equal importance, but not of equal urgency. The most urgent thing must be to retrieve the hostages. We must make every effort, and increase pressure on Qatar. We must make efforts regarding Hamas's money. This is the first priority for the nation,” Lapid said to Kan.

He estimates that the war will change phases in approximately a month. “We have no good choices, only choices. I estimate that the war will change phases at the end of January. Sinwar, Haniyeh, and Marshal must know that they are dead men walking. Israel will not take its eyes off the target.”

Lapid criticized the government's behavior towards the army. “I thought they needed to quit when they passed that budget. There is no trust between the security system and the governmental system. The IDF knows that there is a government above it that will continue to blame it. This is a state of affairs that in the long run is impossible from a national standpoint.”