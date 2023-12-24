Iran's Passive Defense Organization on Saturday said it had identified the malware that caused the recent large-scale supply disruption in the country's fuel stations, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Gholamreza Jalali, head of the organization, said his teams had managed to identify the invading malware to be an APT (Advanced Persistent Threat)," adding that the teams are "conducting careful examinations at labs."

ATP is a stealthy threat actor, typically a state or state-sponsored group, which gains unauthorized access to a computer network and could remain undetected for an extended period.

Jalali noted that the organization had detected some "vulnerability" in the online supply and payment system of the fuel distribution networks and was doing "security follow-ups."

Saying the incident was very complicated, Jalali stressed that "we are currently resolving the problems, and the system will return to normal."

On Monday, gas stations in the Iranian capital reported disruption to services.

Earlier, an Israeli hacker group which calls itself the "Predatory Sparrow" claimed that it carried out a cyber attack which caused disruptions to Iranian gas stations.

The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company said supply services were interrupted at more than 4,200 fuel stations across the country on Monday, according to Xinhua.