US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday night that Yemeni-based Houthi rebels fired two ballistic missiles into international shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

“On December 23 two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen. No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted to its X account.

“Between 3 and 8 p.m. (Sanaa time), the USS LABOON (DDG 58) was patrolling in the Southern Red Sea as part of Operation PROSPERITY GUARDIAN (OPG) and shot down four unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that were inbound to the USS LABOON. There were no injuries or damage in this incident,” it added.

“At approximately 8 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Naval Forces Central Command received reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea that they were under attack. The M/V BLAAMANEN, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported a near miss of a Houthi one-way attack drone with no injuries or damage reported. A second vessel, the M/V SAIBABA, a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, reported that it was hit by a one-way attack drone with no injuries reported. The USS LABOON (DDG 58) responded to the distress calls from these attacks,” said CENTCOM.

It noted that the attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have upped their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since the start of the Israel-Hamas was on October 7.

Recently, the Houthi rebels threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

Two days later, the Houthis launched a land-based cruise missile towards a Norwegian commercial tanker vessel.

A senior Houthi official then warned cargo ships in the Red Sea to avoid traveling toward “occupied Palestinian territories”.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin officially announced the creation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, the international force operating against the Houthi attacks, this past week.

In the initial announcement, it was stated that the new mission consists of the US, France, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said a total of more than 20 countries have agreed to participate in the new US-led coalition.

Still, the new Pentagon total would suggest that at least eight of the countries who have signed up have also declined to be publicly named, in a sign of political sensitivities of the operation.