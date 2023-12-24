Egyptian sources on Saturday denied Israeli media reports claiming that IDF tanks began traveling from Kerem Shalom towards the Philadelphi Route which marks the border between Gaza and Egypt, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The Gazan Crossings Authority on Saturday published an announcement saying that Egypt said that it had no information regarding an Israeli intention to act militarily on the Philadelphi Route.

"All of the reports from the ground regarding military movements on the border with Egypt which began at Kerem Shalom are not true," Gaza's Crossings Authority said.

"Some of the media fill a suspicious role, intentionally or unknowingly, in reporting news and information, and we call on them to stick with the nationalist line and the highest interests of our nation."

Earlier, the Quds News channel reported that Israel had announced to Egypt its intention to conquer the border area along the Philadelphi Route, and requested that Egypt evacuate its soldiers from tehre.

The tunnel network under the Rafah-Egypt border serves the Hamas terror group and allows weapons and materials to manufacture explosives into Gaza.