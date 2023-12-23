The IDF has published the names of five soldiers who fell while fighting in Gaza.

Staff sergeant Nir Rafael Kananian, 20 years old from Beit Keshet, fought in the Givati Brigade and fell Friday in battle in southern Gaza.

Staff sergeant Birhanu Kassie, age 22 from Beit Shemesh, fought in the Givati Brigade and fell Friday in battle in southern Gaza.

Master sergeant (res.) Shay Termin, age 26 from Rosh Pina, fought in Battalion 6623 of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade, and fell in battle in southern Gaza on Friday.

Warrant officer (res.) Alexander Shpits, age 41 from Karmiel, fought in Battalion 6623 of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade, and fell in battle on Friday in southern Gaza.

Captain Oshri Moshe Butzhak, age 22 from Haifa, commander in the Nahal Brigade, fell Saturday in battle in northern Gaza.