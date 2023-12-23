Maritime security firm Ambrey reports that a ship affiliated with Israel that had been sailing off the coast of India was attacked by a UAV.

The attacking aircraft was believed to have been launched from Iran, among the first direct steps Iran has taken against Israel throughout the war.

"The incident is part of the Iranian UAV threat," Ambrey stated. The firm also noted that the vessel had suffered some structural damage and taken on water.

The vessel attacked was a chemical freighter flying a Liberian flag. Ambrey reports that it had last called in Saudi Arabia, and was destined for India. After the attack, the vessel called the Indian Air Force for assistance, and Indian aircraft and warships were dispatched to provide assistance.

The crew and ship were determined to be safe despite the attack.