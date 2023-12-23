חילוץ נהג מחפרון ששקע בהצפות בכבישים צילום: דוברות כיבוי והצלה

A backhoe driver sank while attempting to evacuate his vehicle, which had sank near the Golani Junction in northern Israel.

Two teams of firefighters from the Tiberias fire station, together with the unit for special evacuations from the Nazareth station, evacuated the driver using a small boat.

"In these stormy days, do not cross flooded roads," the Fire and Rescue Services said. "Avoid crossing flowing water or streams' channels. In any case of danger, call 102."

Earlier this week, forecasters predicted flooding along the coastline, as well as rain, cold weather, and thunderstorms.

The wintry weather is expected to last through Sunday.