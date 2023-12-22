Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Friday criticized the UN Security Council, after it approved a resolution calling for a truce in Gaza while again failing to condemn Hamas’ October 7 attack against Israel.

The Council approved the resolution by a vote of 13 to zero. The vote was 13 in favor and zero against. Both the United States and Russia abstained.

“I thank President Joe Biden, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and the US Mission to the UN for standing on Israel's side throughout the negotiations on the UN Security Council resolution and maintaining defined red lines. The resolution maintains Israel's security authority to monitor and inspect aid entering Gaza,” said Erdan.

“It must not be ignored that the Security Council as a body has not yet condemned the October 7 massacre. This is a disgrace. The UN's focus only on the aid mechanisms for Gaza is unnecessary and disconnected from reality - Israel, in any case, allows the entry of aid on any necessary scale,” he added.

“The UN should have focused on the humanitarian crisis of the hostages held in Gaza.”

“The failures of the UN in the last 17 years have allowed Hamas to dig terror tunnels and manufacture missiles and rockets. It is clear that the UN cannot be trusted to monitor the incoming aid to the Gaza Strip,” concluded Erdan.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized the fact that the resolution passed by the UN Security Council does not denounce Hamas over the October 7 atrocities.

“Ultimately, while we are encouraged that the council spoke out on this humanitarian crisis we’re deeply disappointed — appalled, actually — that once again, the council was not able to condemn Hamas for the horrific terrorist attack [it perpetrated] on October 7,” she said.

“I can’t understand why — why some council members are standing in the way and why they refuse to condemn these evils unequivocally,” added Thomas-Greenfield.

“Why is it so hard to condemn Hamas for slaughtering young people at a concert, for butchering families alive, for the reports of widespread sexual violence. I will never understand why some council members have remained silent in the face of such evil.”

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said following the vote, “Israel will continue the war in Gaza until the release of all the hostages and the elimination of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel will continue to act according to international law, and will continue to screen all humanitarian aid to Gaza for security reasons.”

“The Security Council's decision emphasizes the need to ensure that the UN becomes more efficient in transferring the humanitarian aid and to make sure that the aid reaches its destination and does not end up in the hands of Hamas terrorists,” added Cohen.

The resolution was originally scheduled for a Monday vote, but the vote was repeatedly postponed as members of the Council were grappling to find common ground on the wording.

On Thursday night, the US indicated it could now support the proposal after securing changes it sought to its wording.

That resolution had called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip, but Israel, backed by the United States has opposed the use of the term "ceasefire."

