The IDF cleared for publication on Friday evening that Sergeant Amit Hod Ziv, 19, from Rosh Haayin, fell during operational activity following launches that were carried out from Lebanese territory towards northern Israel.

In the same incident, a soldier in the 71st Armored Battalion was seriously injured.

The soldier was taken to hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.

