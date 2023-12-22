תיעוד ממצלמה שאותרה על גופת מחבל דובר צה"ל

Soldiers from the IDF's 182nd brigade have fought for the past few weeks in the north of the Gaza Strip. The soldiers have engaged and killed numerous terrorists in face-to-face combat, destroyed terrorist infrastructure, and located munitions stockpiles.

In one of the engagements, the 931st Battalion engaged terrorists throwing grenades at the soldiers from a position on the third floor of a building.

The soldiers reached the building, made contact with the terrorists, and killed them. During sweeps of the building, the soldiers located a camera on one of the terrorist's bodies, which contained videos of the terrorists placing IEDs and trapping areas to harm IDF soldiers.

The use of chest, helmet, and barrel cameras among Hamas forces has been a widespread feature of the war. Footage allegedly taken from captured cameras has been used for a number of purposes by the IDF, including the IDF spokesperson's 47-minute-long montage entitled Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre.