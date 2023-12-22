תיעוד מהמבצע של לוחמי חטיבה 5 דובר צה"ל

The combat team of the IDF's 5th Brigade conducted operational activity in the Kasbah complex in Beit Hanoun last week. The soldiers of the combat team - together with aerial fire support, observation posts and combat engineering forces - cleared the area of the Kasbah, eliminated terrorists, struck dozens of terrorist targets and infrastructure.

Among other things, the forces collected many weapons including Kalashnikov type weapons, grenades, cartridges and ammunition boxes, mortar bombs and vests - including IDF vests. In addition, the forces located uniforms of the Hamas terrorist organization, including children's uniforms, Hamas documents and telephones, and an IDF kitbag. The forces located several tunnel shafts in the homes of Hamas operatives, the largest of which was in a school. From these tunnels terrorists attacked the forces the day before the brigade’s operation.

The soldiers of the 5th Brigade's combat team completed the mission of protecting the communities and kibbutzim in southern Israel, in which the brigade participated in the effort to neutralize the area of terrorists since the beginning of the war. They conducted a number of cross-fence operations to uncover tunnel shafts and terrorist infrastructure and destroy them. As well as working to locate areas, securing works on the security fence and the repair of means of observation, the security of farmers in the area and overall support.