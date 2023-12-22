A Border Police officer was injured in a suspected terrorist ramming attack in the town of Barta'a on the border between Samaria and pre-1967 Israel, near Harish.

The officer suffered injuries to her lower body and was evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in light to moderate condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver rammed his vehicle into a group of police officers at the intersection.

One suspect in the attack was arrested, while another escaped. Authorities are currently in search of the second suspect.