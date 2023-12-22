Sgt. Maj. Yossi Hershkovitz, 44S, a respected Jerusalem high school principal, will always be remembered as a symbol of courage and sacrifice. On October 7th, amidst sudden conflict, Yossi Hershkovitz demonstrated extraordinary bravery. He didn't hesitate to run towards danger, facing Hamas terrorists to protect others. This heroic act, which tragically led to the loss of his life at 44, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

Yossi's story is not just a tale of heroism; it's a powerful reminder of our shared humanity and the strength that comes from unity. His dedication to his community, both as an educator and a protector, shows the profound impact one individual can have.

In his memory, we are called to unite, setting aside differences to help one another. This was Yossi's most cherished wish. His life and sacrifice urge us to contribute generously, supporting causes that reflect the values he stood for. His family, now our family, reminds us of the lasting bonds formed through shared compassion and collective support.





Let Yossi Herskovitz's memory be a blessing, and let his story inspire us to come together in times of need, just as he would have wanted.



