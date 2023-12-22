The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Israel is losing young soldiers in this war because, among other reasons, they are trying to follow the direction of the Biden administration.

Israel is in a fierce, costly war with Hamas in Gaza and Joe Biden is in the midst of a stealth-like campaign to win re-election to a second term, even though his administration is the closest thing to a lame duck presidency, with constantly falling poll numbers.

In the last few weeks, during what has been a politically important time for Biden, both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were in Israel trying to instruct the Israeli military on how to fight a war against the terrorists in a way that helps the Biden administration gain international prestige and future popularity at the polls.

Israel can destroy Hamas, but it seems that Joe Biden’s handlers are getting in the way, with the end result being that Israeli boys are getting killed.

The mantra of the Biden administration is the tired old cliché of calling for an unworkable “two-state solution” as the answer to the Middle East’s ills. For now, Biden has prefaced his support for Israel’s war strategy with a warning that he might pull his support at any time should he disagree with their efforts to get rid of the Hamas terrorist scourge. According to some unbelievable media reports, the administration has apparently asked Israel to wind up the war or complete most of it by the end of January.

Some media has even reported that the U.S. wants Israel to pretty much stop their war effort in Gaza, or at least on the surface. What that amounts to is a typical U.S. military strategic contradiction. They advise you to keep fighting, but to make it look like you’re not fighting. Doublespeak. It’s not dissimilar to what is occurring today in Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine War is about to reach its second anniversary and so far over 800,000 fighters from both sides have been killed. In fighting over the last twelve months, neither side has made any progress or gained any ground. There were reports about a year ago that both sides wanted a ceasefire or some kind of agreement that would halt the killing. The U.S. opposed any such deal.

It is difficult to fathom, but can you imagine a war that is given a deadline to accommodate the reelection bid of another country’s leader? For some reason, that is how U.S. foreign policy handlers in Washington see conflicts that involve Israel. For Israel, it is a matter of life and death. For the U.S. it’s a matter of convenience.

But war doesn’t work like that. The formula U.S. strategists have come up with is for Israel to tone down its fighting while seeking to obliterate Hamas stealthily. In other words, kill them, but do it quietly and under the radar.

Right now, talks are ongoing to release more, or hopefully all of the remaining hostages in Gaza. At this point, a large part of Gaza has been destroyed, thousands of terrorists have been killed, and a significant number of Hamas leaders have been eliminated.

Israel seeks to kill leaders such as Yahya Sinwar, his brother Mohammed, and Khaled Mashal and Ismail Haniyah, the latter two of whom were known to be living in luxury in Qatar, but were reportedly forced to leave for Algiers. At least Israel will know where to find them when the time comes.

At this point, not a lot of things are certain. One of which is how Gaza will be governed moving forward, after the war. I believe one thing with utter certainty, that the two-state solution is not the formula to usher in a time of peace.

If anything was made abundantly clear, it is that neither Hamas in Gaza, nor Fatah in Judea and Samaria, nor the average Arab on the street is interested in the two-state solution that has dominated political discourse over the last few decades. What all Arab groups seem to want is the elimination of Israel and the murder of all Jews. If there is any difference between the Arab political/terrorist organizations, it is just a matter of nuance. Neither group is capable of making or adhering to peace agreements.

It seems that everyone involved understands that except for Joe Biden and his likely handler, Barack Obama. Israeli leaders have predicted that other Arab countries will end up running Gaza while Israel maintains security, a situation that will likely remain in place until new leadership emerges that is capable of maintaining peace, which may not be for another seven to ten years. No one in Washington, D.C. wants to hear that, but that is the most likely scenario.