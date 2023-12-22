This week, we delved into Yehuda's impactful speech as he approached Yosef—an address that moved Yosef to tears, prompting him to disclose his true identity.

Upon examining the verses, a crucial question arises: What distinguishes this speech?

Yehuda appears to merely recount the prior conversation with Yosef, repeatedly saying, "we said this" and "you said that."

What significance lies in this repetition, and what was Yehuda's intention in narrating the story in this manner?

Additionally, there's a notable absence of mention regarding Binyamin. Where does he fit into the unfolding narrative?