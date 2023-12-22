The IDF has cleared for publication the names of two fallen soldiers whose families were notified.

Lieutenant Shai Ayeli, 21, from Ashkelon, who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Tal Shua, 31, from Be'er Sheva, who fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, a reservist of the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade's 8104th Battalion, was seriously injured in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

A soldier in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip. A soldier in the 12th Battalion of the Golani Brigade was seriously injured in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

The injured soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment and their families were notified.