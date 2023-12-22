Israel advances in its war in the south to destroy Hamas, even as it engages in war in the north against Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in Syria, and even as it guards against the Houthis in Yemen and fights terror in Judea and Samaria.

The 8th, 9th and 10th of Tevet are all days of mourning for Israel. The 10th is a fast day commemorating the beginning of the Babylonian siege against Jerusalem that ultimately led to the destruction of the first Holy Temple.

And Yosef reunites with his brothers and welcomes his father to Egypt, of which we will talk about more next week.