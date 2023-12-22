Joseph’s brief career at the pinnacle of power in Egypt was Divinely ordained, and it was he who provided sustenance during the years of famine, granting him the status of a hero.

But as the book of Genesis begins to draw to a close and the family of Yaakov descends into Egypt, Yosef will soon be forgotten and the next chapter of the nation’s history is about to begin…the Egyptian exile.

Are there similarities between Egypt’s rapid decline into Pharaoh’s genocidal plans, and the voices heard today – from street mobs to university presidents – calling for the end of Israel?

In this week’s edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman ponder this question and reflect on the remarkable attention that the story of Yosef receives in the Torah’s narrative....and its relevance today.