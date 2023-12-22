Israel is currently discussing additional proposals that will convince Hamas to back down from its demands, and allow progress that will lead to a significant deal for the release of hostages.

Israeli officials familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday that the option of "improving" the number of days of truce offered to Hamas - about two weeks - and increasing them in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages, is being considered, reported Kan 11 News.

Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and the commander of its military wing, Mohammed Deif, will ultimately be the ones to decide whether to accept the proposal. Sources privy to the details told Kan 11 News that Qatar is putting heavy pressure on Hamas to initiate a prisoner exchange deal - and has been encountering resistance, which significantly reduces the chances of reaching an agreement.

A senior Israeli official said in a briefing to foreign reporters on Thursday evening that "currently there are no negotiations on a hostage deal".

"There were meetings with the Qataris in which we showed a willingness to reach a new deal. We demand to continue from the point where we left off last time: The release of 17 women and children out of 92 that were on the list. This is something that must be part of the deal and from there, we will move on to additional stages," the official stated.