If you are Jewish and still support the policies of the Democrat Party, please read the following and keep control of your emotions and temper as you do. It will spare the replacement of your most beloved Dresden figurines. Elmer's glue does a lousy job on them.

Face the facts. Your party has changed from the days of the Kennedy regime. It is now so radically Progressive as to being openly Jew hating. I know. I was an FDR advocate when I was a kid. But I and others found out that his rabid hatred for Jews was hidden from us by our own rabbinical and Jewish political leadership as is the case today. That's sad and dangerous for us. Read on.

You must know that Barack Hussein Obama was a 20+ year member of perhaps the most Jew hating church in the country: The Trinity United Church of Christ, Chicago, under the leadership of the Reverend Jeremiah H. Wright. Wright was and still is an outspoken, open, bristling Jew/Israel hater and he never made an effort to hide his bigotry against Jews. This didn't seem to bother BHO who was married at the church, had his kids baptized there and sat in its front row pew each Sunday listening to his "adopted uncle" rant and rave about "them Jews" for over 20 years.

Barack never got up and walked out. And back in 2007, when Obama was the most prominent member of that congregation, (a sitting U.S. Senator) the church awarded its "Man of the Century" award to.....Louis Farrakhan, and Obama remained silent. He approved. Enough said.

But 78% of Jews still voted for him...twice. And in questioning these Jewish voters over the years as to why this Jew hater was their choice, I've never received an answer. I'm still waiting.

So, it's time, now, to look at current President Biden and his party's attitude toward Jews and Israel. Can you point out any Republican Congressional members that are as hateful to America and Israel as Democrats Bernie Sanders, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Pramila Jayapal and Jamaal Bowman, to name, for example, but a few? Of course not! And these Jew haters have never been denounced or called out for their dangerous rhetoric by the leaders of the Democrat Party. Why not? Because the Radical Left now controls the party. They call the shots.

And take into consideration that since the horrendous October 7th Hamas attack against Israel, Democrats are more openly aligning themselves with the primitive savages who beheaded babies, raped girls and dragged their naked bodies behind trucks through the streets of Gaza so that "civilians" could spit and throw stones at the hapless, Jewish victims.

Such brilliant military mavens as Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are telling Israel to stop its assault to destroy Hamas by the end of December. And former Admiral John Kirby and his boss, Defense Secretary, former General Lloyd Austin, who both orchestrated our being routed out of Afghanistan by barefoot savages, leaving $83 billion worth of the world's best armaments behind (some of which fell into Hamas hands), are now demanding that Israel agree to an immediate UN sponsored cease fire for "humanitarian" causes. Like permitting Hamas to rearm and plan more similar attacks on Israel.

These ignorant, former military geniuses should know that wars always include civilian casualties, especially when they are those of the initiating attackers who are now being punished for their actions. When the Allies, in WWII bombed German cities such as Dresden, Dusseldorf and Essen to smithereens, killing tens of thousands of non-military people, not one word of horror was uttered by our leaders. And how many civilians were incinerated in Hiroshima and Nagasaki? They all died because we had to win the war that our enemies initiated. Non of my neighbors ever mourned for those German or Japanese civilians killed. They died as victims of......war. Their war.

But the demands for Israel to permit Hamas to live and kill again are coming from your party; the Democrat Party and its leaders. I've not heard any Democrat leaders call for any cease fire or peace sit-downs between Russia and Ukraine who are involved with an unending war. Why not? Have you thought about that? Don't all wars have "civilian" casualties? Are Muslim ones more important? To your party, evidently, YES!

Let the above words sink in. Think about your party's historical stance on Jews. Remember Democrats were the founders and filled the ranks of the notorious, white gown clad Ku Klux Klan. And at the funeral of long time Democrat leader, Senator Robert Byrd who was himself, the former Grand Wizard of the Klan, both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden delivered glowing eulogies to that bigot. They and their party adored their Senator Byrd.

And to throw in another piece of info of which you may not be aware, no Democrat attended the ceremony held in Jerusalem during which the US embassy was officially moved from Tel Aviv. They were 100% opposed to the action, (siding with the Muslim world) that our Congress had approved in 1995, over then President Bill Clinton's (D) staunch opposition.

So, think again about your continued support for the Democrat Party. Especially if you're Jewish...give it some deep thought. If you require assistance, please respond.